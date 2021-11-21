Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.3 days.

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198. Aritzia has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATZAF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

