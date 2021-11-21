Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $92.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

