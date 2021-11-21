Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $92.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
ARWR stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
