Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107.91 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Arweave has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $61.18 or 0.00106943 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $107.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

