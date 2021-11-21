Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $198,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.71.

NYSE ABG opened at $162.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.76 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

