Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,065,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

