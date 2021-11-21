ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $857.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $420.75 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $811.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

