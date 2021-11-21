ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 825.5 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $$34.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.