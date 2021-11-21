ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 825.5 days.
OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $$34.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.
About ASOS
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.