ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASAZY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

