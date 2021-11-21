Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £561.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 332.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

