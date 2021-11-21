ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$47.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

ACO.X traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,657. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.83.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

