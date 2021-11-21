ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATIF stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. ATIF has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Get ATIF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATIF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATIF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATIF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ATIF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.