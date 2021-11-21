Atlantic Securities Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $125.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lifted by Atlantic Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $138.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

