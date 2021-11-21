Aurubis’ (AIAGY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.