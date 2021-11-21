Automata Network (ATA) One Day Volume Tops $35.77 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Automata Network has a total market cap of $182.93 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.