Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Financial Analysis

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03% LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.68 $2.60 billion $6.32 37.64 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 7.85 $9.90 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 7 3 0 2.08 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $223.42, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 103.33%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

