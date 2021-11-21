Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $247.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADP's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remains a concern. High debt remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.44. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

