Avi S. Katz Sells 27,544 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.

Kaleyra stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.