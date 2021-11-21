Avi S. Katz Sells 27,544 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.
Kaleyra stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
