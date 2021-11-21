Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
Several analysts have recently commented on AV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 391.80 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.39.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
