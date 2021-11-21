Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Several analysts have recently commented on AV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 391.80 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.39.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

