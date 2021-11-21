Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

