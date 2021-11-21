Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average is $228.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

