Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 4.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $314.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.81 and its 200-day moving average is $291.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

