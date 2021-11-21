Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

