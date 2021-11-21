Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baidu by 40.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.77. 3,987,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

