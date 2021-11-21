Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BNMDF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

