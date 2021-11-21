Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BNMDF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

