Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

BBD stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 601,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 139,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.