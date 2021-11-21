Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

