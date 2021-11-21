Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 24,037 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Glen Point Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,962,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $123.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

