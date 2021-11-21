Bank of America Corp DE Sells 182,321 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.80% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

