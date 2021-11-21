Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,590 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $60.22 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

