Bank of America Corp DE Sells 76,492 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $103.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

