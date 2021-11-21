Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,137 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

