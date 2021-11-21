Bank of America Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $209.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $254.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BABA. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.