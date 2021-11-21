Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

