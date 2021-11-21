Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,919.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,105.14. The company has a market capitalization of £98.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

