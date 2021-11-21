Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 736 ($9.62).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 799.60 ($10.45) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 734.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 700.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The firm has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

