Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,686 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

