Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $124,702,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

