Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BVNRY opened at $15.61 on Friday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. Research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

