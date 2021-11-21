Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

