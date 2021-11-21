Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTE. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.59.

TSE:BTE opened at C$3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

