Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £211.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,388.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.76 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.