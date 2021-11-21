Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

