Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $131,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

