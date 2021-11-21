Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €115.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.93 ($110.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €89.79 ($102.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €80.73 and its 200-day moving average is €76.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a twelve month high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.