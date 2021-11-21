Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

