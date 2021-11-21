Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $137.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

