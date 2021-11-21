Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,728. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

