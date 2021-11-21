Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Position Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

