Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $22.54 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $22.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $27.23 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

BIIB opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a twelve month low of $238.40 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

