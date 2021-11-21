Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -0.67.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

